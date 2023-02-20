Daithí's Law: Westminster to pass opt-out organ donation law for Northern Ireland

THE UK GOVERNMENT has announced it is to move to pass Daithí’s Law, a stalled organ donation law for Northern Ireland, at Westminster.

The political impasse at Stormont means local Assembly members have been unable to convene to pass the regulations required to implement to the opt-out donation system in the region.

The opt-out system would mean adults in Northern Ireland would be presumed to be donors, unless they take a decision to opt out and the system is intended to increase donation rates in the region.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he would table an amendment to scheduled legislation going through UK Parliament that would incorporate the organ law.

The donation law is named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithí MacGabhann, who is waiting for a heart transplant.

Advertisement

Daithí and his parents Mairtín MacGabhann and Seph Ní Mheallain visited Stormont on Tuesday when the DUP once again exercised its veto to prevent the election of a speaker, meaning that MLAs couldn’t vote on the proposed law.

Heaton Harris said today: “I have been incredibly moved by Daithí’s story and his family’s dedication.”

“I know that the party leaders in Northern Ireland feel the same. In recognition of just how important this issue is, I have decided to bring forward an amendment to the Executive Formation Bill which will allow for the overdue legislation to be made by the NI Department of Health and see this change to the law become a reality.

“I would like to reiterate that, if the amendment is selected, the UK Government’s intervention here is exceptional. Decisions such as these should be being taken by locally-elected decision-makers.”

“I urge the parties to take the necessary steps to tackle all the other vitally important measures, just like this one, that they could deliver in Northern Ireland by simply agreeing to restore the institutions,” he said.

The DUP planned to introduce an amendment to the Government’s Executive Formation Bill to facilitate the passing of the regulations.

However, Heaton-Harris announced the UK Government will now table its own amendment when the Bill is brought before the Commons on Wednesday.