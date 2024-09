FOUR MEN HAVE appeared in court in connection with a seizure of 100 kilos of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value €7 million.

Wexford District Court heard that the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau arrested the men after a discovery at a farmyard in Knockadock, Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford on Monday.

The four are all charged with possession of a controlled drug, suspected to be cocaine, under section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and possession of drugs for sale and supply under section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Dean Chambers, 47, with an address at The Lodge, Whitepark, Arklow, Co Wicklow, Karl Dowling (52) from Birch Park, Ferrybank, Waterford city, Patrick Kinsella (52) from Ballyoughter, Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford, and Wajceich Kuzio (31) from Main Street, Arklow, Co Wicklow were all charged in connection with the incident.

The court heard that Chambers is the owner of a transport company in the region.

Each man was arrested on Monday and charged this morning in relation to the incident.

The court heard none of the men made any reply when charged.

Three of the men – Dean Chambers, Karl Dowling and Patrick Kinsella – were granted bail with various conditions by Judge John Cheatle.

The punishments for the charges if convicted include a mandatory sentence on conviction of 10 years imprisonment for the sale and supply charge of drugs worth over €13,000.

All four are due back before the court next Monday.