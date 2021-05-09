Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Over 52,000 Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Friday, the highest number administered in a single day since the rollout began.
- Health officials reported an additional two deaths from Covid-19, alongside 514 new cases.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Cork this afternoon.
- Retail Excellence Ireland says that the retail sector could not afford another lockdown and that once they open, they must stay open.
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has rejected calls from the Northern Irish health minister to stop cross-border travel.
- Research commissioned by the INMO has found that a majority of nurses experienced mental exhaustion while off duty, with many saying they considered leaving the profession.
- A fishing vessel caught in difficulty off the coast of Kinsale was rescued this afternoon.
- A man (60s) has been charged after Gardaí seized €35,000 worth of cocaine and €140,000 cash was discovered in Kilmore in Dublin.
- The Good Information Project examines whether or not people are leaving Dublin now that they’re able to work remotely.
International
#SPANISH PARTIES There were street parties across Spain last night as the Spanish government lifted the six-month-long state of emergency.
#JERUSALEM More people have been injured after a fresh night of protests in Jerusalem’s Old City, with police blocking busloads of pilgrims travelling to Islam’s third holiest site.
#BO OBAMA The Obama family is mourning the loss of their family dog, Bo, after the pooch passed away after a battle with cancer.
#INDYREF2 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it’s “when not if” a second independence referendum will be held after the SNP came just one seat short of a majority at Holyrood.
Parting Shot
This week, the issue of housing in Ireland shot to the fore, upon revelations that an investment fund had bought up 135 homes in a housing estate in Co Kildare.
With this, The Journal reached out to readers across Ireland to share their housing stories, and their experience with the Irish housing market.
More than 90 people reached out to tell their stories, and you can read them all here.
