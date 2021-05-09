#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 9 May 2021, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

featureimage Taoiseach Micheál Martin receives his Covid-19 vaccination Source: PA Images

International

featureimage Spanish people dance on a beach in Barcelona last night Source: PA

#SPANISH PARTIES There were street parties across Spain last night as the Spanish government lifted the six-month-long state of emergency.

#JERUSALEM More people have been injured after a fresh night of protests in Jerusalem’s Old City, with police blocking busloads of pilgrims travelling to Islam’s third holiest site.

#BO OBAMA The Obama family is mourning the loss of their family dog, Bo, after the pooch passed away after a battle with cancer.

#INDYREF2 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it’s “when not if” a second independence referendum will be held after the SNP came just one seat short of a majority at Holyrood.

Parting Shot

This week, the issue of housing in Ireland shot to the fore, upon revelations that an investment fund had bought up 135 homes in a housing estate in Co Kildare.

With this, The Journal reached out to readers across Ireland to share their housing stories, and their experience with the Irish housing market.

More than 90 people reached out to tell their stories, and you can read them all here.

Tadgh McNally
