Tuesday 4 January 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

3211 Dublin Airport People entering Dublin Airport this morning Source: RollingNews.ie

International

windsor-uk-01st-nov-2021-prince-andrew-duke-of-york-is-seen-driving-near-windsor-castle-virginia-roberts-giuffre-who-alleges-she-was-forced-to-have-sex-with-him-when-she-was-17-years-old-is-su Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is seen driving near Windsor Castle. November 2021. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#PRINCE ANDREW Lawyers representing the royal have pressed a New York judge to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit brought against Andrew, saying that he was protected by a previous confidential settlement that his accuser signed in 2009.

#NEVERMIND A California judge has dismissed a case by Spencer Elden, the man photographed as a baby for Nirvana’s Nevermind album, after he sued the band for sexual exploitation

#NEW YEARS BABIES Twins who were born as the New Year rang in in California share the same parents but have different years of birth due to being born 15 minutes apart, with one baby being born as the clock struck midnight.

Parting Shot

It’s starting to get a bit cold, isn’t it?

Forecasts from Met Éireann show that the weather is set to get colder over the next few nights, with lows going all the way down to -3 degrees.

The forecaster has also issued a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning, which kicked in at 7pm tonight and is set to last until 10am tomorrow

