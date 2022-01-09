Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- A man has been killed in a shooting incident in Ballyfermot in Dublin this morning.
- Only 40 survivors of Mother and Baby Homes have received their medical documentation, who have primarily received them through Freedom of Information requests.
- €230,000 has been spent by the Department of Health as sponsorship for the new season of Operation Transformation, which has lead to criticism over a lack of funding spent on tackling eating disorders.
- Health officials have today reported an additional 21,384 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
- HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has said that the new system for registering positive antigen tests would be finalised next week.
- A new Ireland Thinks poll shows that Sinn Féin remain the most popular party in the country.
- A 32-year-old man appeared in court yesterday charged with murder after a body of a man was discovered at a home in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare.
- Last night, a man in his 20s was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Dalkey, Co Dublin.
International
#KAZAKHSTAN Over 160 people are reported to have died during unrest in Kazakhstan this week, with over 6,000 people being arrested after violent riots in the country.
#US RUSSIA US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has warned Russia about choosing between a dialogue and confrontation, ahead of talks set to take place in Geneva over Ukraine tensions
#NI PROTOCOL UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, has warned the EU that she is willing to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol if current negotiations between the two sides fail.
#BRAZIL At least seven people have been killed and three people are missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil
Parting Shot
Yesterday would have been the 75th birthday of David Bowie, one of the most successful and influential musicians to ever take the stage.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
With that in mind, why not take on our quiz to see how well you know the lyrics to some of his best songs.
Give it a go here
COMMENTS