Dublin: 7°C Sunday 9 January 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 9 Jan 2022, 7:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

MURDER SCENE 9M5A3986 Gardai and forensic team at the scene of the shooting in Ballyfermot Source: RollingNews.ie

International

kazakhstan-january-9-2022-military-hardware-are-seen-at-the-almaty-airfield-as-russian-peacekeepers-arrive-in-kazakhstan-for-an-csto-mission-kazakhstans-president-tokayev-has-declared-a-two-week Military hardware seen at the Almaty airfield today. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#KAZAKHSTAN Over 160 people are reported to have died during unrest in Kazakhstan this week, with over 6,000 people being arrested after violent riots in the country.

#US RUSSIA US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has warned Russia about choosing between a dialogue and confrontation, ahead of talks set to take place in Geneva over Ukraine tensions

#NI PROTOCOL UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, has warned the EU that she is willing to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol if current negotiations between the two sides fail.

#BRAZIL At least seven people have been killed and three people are missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil

Parting Shot

Yesterday would have been the 75th birthday of David Bowie, one of the most successful and influential musicians to ever take the stage.

With that in mind, why not take on our quiz to see how well you know the lyrics to some of his best songs.

Give it a go here

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

