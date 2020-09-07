This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 7 September 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Catch up on all that made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 7 Sep 2020, 8:58 PM
7 minutes ago 450 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5198374

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

MinisterFoleyLeavingCert27 Minister for Education Norma Foley congratulating students from Dominican College in Dublin on their Leaving Cert results today. Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

INTERNATIONAL 

california-wildfires A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County in California. Source: AP/PA Images

#UK: A year 11 pupil was involved in a shooting on the way to school in Suffolk, England.

#BREXIT: Downing Street said new Brexit legislation is necessary to protect the Northern Ireland peace process if Britain is unable to secure a free trade deal with the EU.

#WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders have been expanded to more mountain communities in California as a huge wildfire churned through the Sierra National Forest.

#MINSK: Belarus opposition said a senior figure, Maria Kolesnikova, has been ‘kidnapped’.

PARTING SHOT 

Around 60,000 Leaving Cert students received their calculated grades today after months of what has been an uncertain and stressful time for many.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Poppy Kane, a sixth-year student, wrote about her thoughts over the past six months ahead of receiving the results today. 

Here’s a sample of what was on her mind: 

With such uncertainty and the long-drawn-out decision on our Leaving Cert, at this point, I find the whole subject exhausting. Some days it’s hard to not worry about a future we have so little control over, and others, it’s easier to just accept whatever will be, will be.
At this point, I feel I’m awaiting closure, not only to my secondary school years but also to this moment in time of such confusion and irresolution. Sitting here, in anticipation of a few numbers, what I hope for most is something that’s been lacking for months now; clarity.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie