Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Minister for Education Norma Foley congratulating students from Dominican College in Dublin on their Leaving Cert results today. Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County in California. Source: AP/PA Images

#UK: A year 11 pupil was involved in a shooting on the way to school in Suffolk, England.

#BREXIT: Downing Street said new Brexit legislation is necessary to protect the Northern Ireland peace process if Britain is unable to secure a free trade deal with the EU.

#WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders have been expanded to more mountain communities in California as a huge wildfire churned through the Sierra National Forest.

#MINSK: Belarus opposition said a senior figure, Maria Kolesnikova, has been ‘kidnapped’.

Around 60,000 Leaving Cert students received their calculated grades today after months of what has been an uncertain and stressful time for many.

Poppy Kane, a sixth-year student, wrote about her thoughts over the past six months ahead of receiving the results today.

Here’s a sample of what was on her mind:

With such uncertainty and the long-drawn-out decision on our Leaving Cert, at this point, I find the whole subject exhausting. Some days it’s hard to not worry about a future we have so little control over, and others, it’s easier to just accept whatever will be, will be.