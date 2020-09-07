This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Massive fire in California triggered by 'gender reveal firework'

The fire has destroyed 7,000 acres of land and forced many residents to flee their homes.

By AFP Monday 7 Sep 2020, 10:00 AM
The El Dorado fire burns in the San Bernardino National Forest near Oak Glen, California, yesterday.
Image: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

A FIREWORK AT a gender reveal party triggered a wildfire in southern California that has destroyed 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares) of land and forced many residents to flee their homes, the fire department has said.

More than 500 firefighters and four helicopters are battling the El Dorado blaze east of San Bernardino, which started on Saturday morning, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

Residents of several communities in the area have been ordered to evacuate.

“CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party,” Cal Fire said on Twitter yesterday.

“Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible,” it warned.

Gender reveal parties are held during pregnancy to unveil the sex of the expected child, sometimes announced by pink or blue smoke fireworks.

California has been baking under scorching conditions with temperatures reaching a record 121 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) yesterday in Woodland Hills, an all-time high for Los Angeles county, the National Weather Service said.

With the hot and dry conditions, California has suffered a particularly busy fire season this year, with more than 1.6 million acres destroyed so far, including in three of the biggest blazes in the state’s history.

200 people airlifted to safety

In northern California, more than 200 people were airlifted to safety over the weekend after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir northeast of Fresno.

They were rescued by military helicopters, with dozens packed into a Chinook, a photograph posted by the California National Guard showed.

The Creek Fire, which started on Friday in steep and rugged terrain, has so far spread to 73,000 acres, according to the US Forest Service, making it one of the largest.

More than 800 firefighters were battling the blaze.

Another rapidly-spreading fire near San Diego, Valley Fire, has so far spread to 10,000 acres and destroyed 11 structures, Cal Fire said.

California governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday declared a state of emergency for five counties affected by the Creek, El Dorado and Valley fires.

“The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of residents,” the governor’s office said.

Record temperatures over the three-day Labor Day weekend have aggravated already dangerous fire conditions and further stressed exhausted California firefighters.

© AFP 2020

