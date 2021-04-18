#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 7:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

20K OF FREEDOM 1L2A6863 Source: RollingNews.ie

International

featureimage People gather at the site where a passenger train derailed in Egypt Source: PA Images

#EGYPT 11 people have died and almost 100 injured after a passenger train derailed north of Cairo this afternoon. This is the latest of several rail accidents to hit Egypt in the last several years.

#NAVALNY A doctor for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said that “he could die at any moment” due to rapidly deteriorating health. 

#US – CHINA Both the US and China have reached an agreement to work together to combat climate change, just days in advance of President Joe Biden hosting a virtual summit on the issue.

#ISRAEL Israelis will no longer be expected to wear masks outdoors, due to plummeting levels of virus in the country.

Parting shot

President Michael D Higgins today celebrates his 80th birthday.

Higgins was born in Limerick on April 18 1941, and launched his national political career in 1981 when he was first elected to Dáil Eireann as a Labour Party TD.

He served in the Dáil until 2011, before being elected as President in the same year and was reelected in 2018.

He made an appearance on Friday’s Late Late Show, being interviewed from Áras an Uachtaráin by presenter Ryan Tubridy. Catch up with a clip from the show here.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

