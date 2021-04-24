Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- 25% of the adult population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to vaccine group chair Brian MacCraith.
- A Citizens Assembly has recommended that the so-called “women in the home” clause be removed from the Irish constitution.
- Firefighters in Northern Ireland are stepping up efforts to battle a gorse fire that is raging on the Mourne Mountains.
- A wildfire is burning in Killarney National Park, with a helicopter being used to douse flames using water from a nearby lake
- An 18-year-old man from Co Louth accused of abducting a teenage girl has been granted bail by a Belfast court
- A 16-year-old boy who was illegally driving with his parents was caught speeding by the Gardaí in Sligo yesterday.
- A kite surfer rescued a swimmer in difficulty in West Cork yesterday evening.
- Gardaí are seeking assistance to find the whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Craig Kelly O’Brien from Malahide.
- The National Public Health Emergency Team reported an additional 461 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with five more deaths.
International
#INDONESIA SUB The Indonesian navy has declared that their missing submarine has sunk and that the 53 crew members have died. It comes after debris from the craft was found over the past two days.
#J&J JAB US health officials have resumed the use of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, after deciding the benefits outweigh the very rare risk of side effects.
#INDIA The daily death toll from Covid-19 in India has hit a new record, as oxygen shortages wrack the country’s hospitals.
#ARMENIA US President Joe Biden has formally recognised the systematic killing of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in the 20th Century as genocide
Parting Shot
We are just a day out from the 93rd Academy Awards, taking place a little later than they usually would due to Covid-19.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Irish animated feature Wolfwalkers, from Kilkenny studio Cartoon Saloon, is among the films nominated in the Best Animated Feature category.
With the show just a few hours away, why not take a listen back to when the director of Wolfwalkers, Tomm Moore, spoke with The Journal in a recent episode of The Explainer.
Comments are turned off for legal reasons.
COMMENTS