Saturday 24 April 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 24 Apr 2021, 7:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

mourne-2 A gorse fire blazes across the Mourne Mountains Source: PA

International

embedded259366933 Indonesian navy ship Oswad Siahaan sails to join the search for the missing submarine Source: PA

#INDONESIA SUB The Indonesian navy has declared that their missing submarine has sunk and that the 53 crew members have died. It comes after debris from the craft was found over the past two days.

#J&J JAB US health officials have resumed the use of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, after deciding the benefits outweigh the very rare risk of side effects.

#INDIA The daily death toll from Covid-19 in India has hit a new record, as oxygen shortages wrack the country’s hospitals.

#ARMENIA US President Joe Biden has formally recognised the systematic killing of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in the 20th Century as genocide

Parting Shot

We are just a day out from the 93rd Academy Awards, taking place a little later than they usually would due to Covid-19.

Irish animated feature Wolfwalkers, from Kilkenny studio Cartoon Saloon, is among the films nominated in the Best Animated Feature category.

With the show just a few hours away, why not take a listen back to when the director of Wolfwalkers, Tomm Moore, spoke with The Journal in a recent episode of The Explainer.

Tadgh McNally
