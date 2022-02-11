#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 February 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 11 Feb 2022, 9:00 PM
24 minutes ago 849 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5680893

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

Ireland

file-photo-the-government-has-announced-a-slate-of-cost-of-living-benefits-for-members-of-the-public-including-an-energy-credit-fuel-allowance-and-reduction-in-the-cost-of-public-transport-end The Luas on Abbey Street Source: Sam Boal

International

brandon-lewis-cbe-mp-secretary-of-state-for-northern-ireland-conservative-party-attends-cabinet-meeting-in-downing-street-londonk Brandon Lewis, the UK's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: US President Joe Biden has urged Americans to immediately leave Ukraine, as Russia’s live-fire drills and build-up of troops around the ex-Soviet state deepened fears of an invasion. 

#BRANDON LEWIS The UK’s Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, has said that powersharing institutions in Stormont should be restored after the 5 May election. Lewis also called for the DUP to commit to taking the Deputy First Minister position if required after the election.

#XINJIANG Concerns have been raised by a United Nations labour agency over the work conditions of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region of China, noting signs of “coercive measures” being used in the area.

#FREEDOM CONVOY Canadian authorities will head to court in a bid to break the ongoing bridge blockade by truck drivers protesting against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Parting Shot

As of today, the hit online word game Wordle will be hosted on the New York Times website, following its acquisition in late January.

The game, which exploded in popularity in late 2021, was originally built by software engineer Josh Wardle and had been hosted on the website powerlanguage.co.uk.

However, users who visit the Wordle page will now be redirected to the NYT, with streaks seeming being reset by the move.

According to the NYT, the issue is being worked on, however.

In our poll this morning, we asked whether or not you would continue to play Wordle now that it has moved to the NYT.

Most respondents (48%) said that they would continue playing, while 31% said that they would not continue now that the game is under NYT ownership.

Wordle Source: The Journal

