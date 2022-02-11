Status Yellow wind and rain warnings in place for five counties on the west coast

Status Yellow Rain warnings in place for #Cork, #Kerry and #Galway



Heavy rain will bring a possibility of flooding 🌧️⚠️



⚠️ https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/93HdMAvisA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 11, 2022

MULTIPLE STATUS YELLOW weather warnings are set to come into effect for five counties on the west coast of Ireland later today, with high winds and a possibility of flooding in some places.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for two counties on the west and northwest coast, while also issuing a Status Yellow rain warning for two counties on the west and southwest coast. One county will be impacted by both warnings.

The Status Yellow wind warning is set to impact Donegal, Galway and Mayo and will come into effect at 3pm this afternoon, and will remain in place until midnight tonight.

The forecaster warns that strong south or southwest winds may bring gusts of up to 100km/h in those three counties.

Separately, a Status Yellow rain warning will impact Cork, Kerry and Galway and will come into effect at 6pm tonight, and will last until 6am tomorrow morning.

Heavy rain in the three counties will bring a possibility of flooding, says Met Éireann.

Elsewhere across the country, it is set to remain a windy and rainy day today as rain moves in across western counties and heads east later this afternoon.

Temperatures are set to be between six and nine degrees, and will be at is coldest in Ulster.

Tomorrow, the weather will be breezy with some showers in the southeast of the country, with heavy downpours in parts. There will be some sunny spells, with showers becoming isolated in the evening.

Temperatures tomorrow are set to be between eight and 11 degrees.