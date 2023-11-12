Advertisement

Sunday 12 November 2023
Sisters Grace and Olivia Fenton at The Unveiling of Crawford Art Gallery's latest acquisition for the national collection, The Window by the Irish artist Seán Keating.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sisters Grace and Olivia Fenton at The Unveiling of Crawford Art Gallery's latest acquisition for the national collection, The Window by the Irish artist Seán Keating (1889-1977).

INTERNATIONAL

A pro-Palestine march in Brisbane, Australia.

#GAZA Israel continued its assault on Gaza today as doctors said hospitals across the territory were shutting down due to a lack of power. 

#LEBANON A Hezbollah attack wounded seven Israeli troops and 10 other people near the border with Lebanon, Israel’s military and rescue services said.

#FRANCE Tens of thousands of people marched in Paris today alongside prominent politicians, demonstrating against antisemitism. 

#VOLCANO An Icelandic town home to some 4,000 people near the capital Reykjavik could be heavily damaged by a volcano expected to erupt within hours or days, experts said.

#UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced intensifying calls to sack Suella Braverman for stoking tensions ahead of Armistice Day protests, with Labour leader Keir Starmer accusing the British Home Secretary of spawning “hatred and distrust”.

PARTING SHOT

WE’RE NOW A month into a violent conflict between Israel and Hamas, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and sparking a dire humanitarian crisis.

Calls for a lasting ceasefire are struggling to get off the ground, and the UN chief António Guterres has now dubbed Gaza a ‘graveyard for children’ as tens of thousands struggle without food, medical care and basic provisions.

This current spate of fighting is just one in a long, long history of tension between Israel and Palestine, dating right back to the partition of the country in the 1940s.

So how did we get here?

This week on The Explainer, we’re joined by our Assistant News Editor Stephen McDermott to give you a clear overview of the basics of what we’re seeing today – from who Hamas are to how Israel came to be a state.

We also look at the 7 October attack, and the subsequent attacks on Gaza by the Israeli military, both of which have sent tensions in the region spiralling.

You can listen to the episode here

