Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Micheál Martin speaking with former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson during the National Day of Commemoration. Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom in Florida yesterday. Source: Joe Burbank

#PUBLIC HEALTH: US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time.

#BREXIT: More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain’s border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year.

#GROWING NUMBERS: Countries in eastern Europe are facing rising waves of coronavirus infections, leading to new restrictive measures.

Parting shot

On Friday, Amazon sent an email to employees telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing “security risks” from the China-owned service.

Hours later, Amazon said this email was “sent in error” and TikTok said the company does “not understand their concerns”.

If you’re looking for a bit of background into the app and why an email like this could have been sent in the first place, through error or otherwise, The Guardian took a look at it in a podcast episode last year.