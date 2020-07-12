This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 12 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Have a look back at the main stories from today.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

national-day-of-commemoration-ceremony Micheál Martin speaking with former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson during the National Day of Commemoration. Source: PA

  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that it is too soon for British citizens to holiday in Ireland without going into a two-week quarantine.
  • Health officials recorded no new deaths associated with Covid-19 and 17 new cases of the disease this evening.
  • Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the State plans to buy up properties that were for rent on short-term letting platforms such as Airbnb.
  • Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen issued a statement addressing a Sunday Times story which claims a garda report records him as doing a U-turn at a garda checkpoint in 2016 – something he vehemently denies.
  • The general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union said it’s “distasteful” to expect bus drivers and train drivers to police passengers who don’t wear face coverings on public transport.
  • A man in his 30s was arrested as part of an investigation into a road crash yesterday in which a man in his 60s was killed. 
  • Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf said the regulator “made clear” to banks its expectations for transparency about mortgage breaks offered to people during the Covid-19 crisis.
  • Irish men and women who lost their lives in past wars or on service with the United Nations were remembered in Dublin.
  • Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of missing 50-year-old Deirdre Redmond from Gorey, Co Wexford.

INTERNATIONAL

virus-outbreak-disney Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom in Florida yesterday. Source: Joe Burbank

#PUBLIC HEALTH: US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time.

#BREXIT: More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain’s border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year.

#GROWING NUMBERS: Countries in eastern Europe are facing rising waves of coronavirus infections, leading to new restrictive measures.

Parting shot

On Friday, Amazon sent an email to employees telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing “security risks” from the China-owned service.

Hours later, Amazon said this email was “sent in error” and TikTok said the company does “not understand their concerns”.

If you’re looking for a bit of background into the app and why an email like this could have been sent in the first place, through error or otherwise, The Guardian took a look at it in a podcast episode last year. 

