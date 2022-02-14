Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Matthew Markiewicz and Katie Byrne get romantic with flowers on St Valentine's day. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet in Kyiv. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine

#MUNICH: At least one person died and more than 10 people were injured when two commuter trains collided near Munich in southern Germany, police said.

#ON TRIAL: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial on election fraud charges, the latest in a series of criminal prosecutions by the military-run government in which she has already been sentenced to six years in prison.

#FOURTH DOSE: Sweden’s public health agency recommended a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people aged over 80, and for anyone in a nursing home or receiving at-home care.

PARTING SHOT

Love was in the air today as St Valentine’s day rolled around again.

While many people shared how they would be spending their day with their other half, the majority of readers who voted in this morning’s poll said they wouldn’t be going out to celebrate.

For those of you that are having a cosy night in, the Golden Globes has put together a handy list of some great romantic films to watch, featuring some old classics as well as some new favourites.