Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A memorial to honour those who died in the Stardust nightclub fire was unveiled in Dublin.
- Met Éireann issued multiple wind warnings, with Storm Dudley set to hit the entire country on Wednesday followed by Storm Eunice later in the week.
- A man in his 70s died following a two car collision in Co Offaly earlier this morning.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the Government would not be abolishing the Universal Social Charge (USC) to help ease pressure on people, despite the rising cost of living.
- The Department of Foreign Affairs said the number of Irish citizens who have registered with the Irish embassy in Kyiv has risen to 145.
- Public health authorities recorded 22,974 new positive Covid-19 tests since Saturday.
- A gang member involved in a foiled Kinahan Cartel plot to murder James ‘Mago’ Gately was jailed by the Special Criminal Court for six-and-a-half years.
- A man charged in connection with the robbery of a Credit Union where detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered has brought a High Court challenge against the decision that he be tried before the Special Criminal Court.
- The operator of Blarney Castle has brought a High Court challenge against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for a hotel and supermarket development on a site 200 metres from the attraction.
- A GoFundMe page set up by paramedics who tended to an elderly brother and sister who were robbed at knifepoint raised over €9,000 in less than 24 hours.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE: Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine
#MUNICH: At least one person died and more than 10 people were injured when two commuter trains collided near Munich in southern Germany, police said.
#ON TRIAL: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial on election fraud charges, the latest in a series of criminal prosecutions by the military-run government in which she has already been sentenced to six years in prison.
#FOURTH DOSE: Sweden’s public health agency recommended a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people aged over 80, and for anyone in a nursing home or receiving at-home care.
PARTING SHOT
Love was in the air today as St Valentine’s day rolled around again.
While many people shared how they would be spending their day with their other half, the majority of readers who voted in this morning’s poll said they wouldn’t be going out to celebrate.
For those of you that are having a cosy night in, the Golden Globes has put together a handy list of some great romantic films to watch, featuring some old classics as well as some new favourites.
These are the 25 greatest movies to watch for #ValentinesDay2022. Which is your top pick?! https://t.co/C2aVyrWlA3— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 14, 2022
