Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#MUGSHOT Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said that it has raised $7.1 million since the Republican billionaire’s mugshot was released.
#ZIMBABWE Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader alleged “blatant and gigantic fraud” after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared winner.
#YEMEN Huthi rebels in Yemen killed ten army soldier in a surprise attack, threatening a shaky peace that has been in place for roughly a year.
#EXPLOSIONS TWO people died and 56 people were injured after two explosions rocked an unlicensed petrol station just north of Romania’s capital Bucharest.
#CRASH Three US marines were killed in a helicopter crash that happened during war games exercises in Australia.
#WAGNER GROUP Russian authorities confirmed the death of Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin following the explosion of a private jet he was travelling on.
In our Voices section today, Bryan Rowan asks the question, “Does it really matter if Stormont returns when it has failed over and over?”
The former BBC correspondent says Stormont for the sake of Stormont is not worth having.
You can read his article here.
