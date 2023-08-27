Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DAN SHERIDAN / INPHO Cian Healy is helped off after being injured in yesterday's match against Samoa. DAN SHERIDAN / INPHO / INPHO

A vigil was held this evening in Clonmel paying tribute to the four young people who died in a crash on the outskirts of the Co Tipperary town on Friday evening.

to the four young people who died in a crash on the outskirts of the Co Tipperary town on Friday evening. A man in his 60s who was arrested in connection with the seizure of 100 kg of cannabis at Dublin port on Friday was charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin tomorrow.

at Dublin port on Friday was charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin tomorrow. Cian Healy was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup after his injury during Ireland’s warm-up win over Samoa last night. Head coach Andy Farrell named his 33-man squad today.

after his injury during Ireland’s warm-up win over Samoa last night. Head coach Andy Farrell named his 33-man squad today. A man in his 30s was hospitalised after he sustained serious injuries from a stab wound to the torso in the early hours of this morning near Larne, Co Antrim.

from a stab wound to the torso in the early hours of this morning near Larne, Co Antrim. In our lead story this morning, Jane Moore looked into the current status of the Direct Provision system.

this morning, Jane Moore looked into the current status of the Direct Provision system. The Journal’s David Mac Redmond had a look at some of the library books that have been the focus of a small group of vocal protesters.

THE WORLD

Alamy Stock Photo Donald Trumps historic mugshot has led to huge donations, according to his campaign. Alamy Stock Photo

#MUGSHOT Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said that it has raised $7.1 million since the Republican billionaire’s mugshot was released.

#ZIMBABWE Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader alleged “blatant and gigantic fraud” after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared winner.

#YEMEN Huthi rebels in Yemen killed ten army soldier in a surprise attack, threatening a shaky peace that has been in place for roughly a year.

#EXPLOSIONS TWO people died and 56 people were injured after two explosions rocked an unlicensed petrol station just north of Romania’s capital Bucharest.

#CRASH Three US marines were killed in a helicopter crash that happened during war games exercises in Australia.

#WAGNER GROUP Russian authorities confirmed the death of Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin following the explosion of a private jet he was travelling on.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In our Voices section today, Bryan Rowan asks the question, “Does it really matter if Stormont returns when it has failed over and over?”

The former BBC correspondent says Stormont for the sake of Stormont is not worth having.

You can read his article here.