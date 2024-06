NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gaby Patino from Carrigaline crossing the finish line of the 10K with her daughter Meghan Martinez at the Cork City Marathon. Darragh Kane Darragh Kane

INTERNATIONAL

Newlyweds Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova. PA PA

#ISRAEL Mediators in Hamas-Israel negotiations urged both parties to accept a ceasefire deal despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that his goal of destroying Hamas had not changed.

#CZECHIA At least 13 people were injured by a lightning strike in Czechia.

#NEWLYWEDS Media mogul Rupert Murdoch tie the knot for the fifth time over the weekend.

#SOUTH AFRICA The African National Congress party was talking to all other political parties in an effort to form a coalition government.

#MEXICO: Voters went to the polls in Mexico today with two women leading the race for the first time.

PARTING SHOT

WE ALL NEED and deserve a safe and secure place to live. No matter who we are; what we look like; or where we come from, this human need connects us all. There’s not one of us who isn’t affected in some way, be it ourselves, our children, friends or family.

Leigh Brosnan of Uplift’s Gaffs4All campaign highlights what more can be done to utilise the many derelict buildings around the country.

