Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Ireland

International

#EARTHQUAKE The death toll from last week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen above 35,000 people, as rescue teams start to wind down the search for survivors and Ireland gives an added €8 million in aid.

#US The White House said it still does not know if unidentified objects shot down by American warplanes in recent days were spying.

#UK Convicted murderer and ex-police officer Wayne Couzens has admitted three counts of indecent exposure, before he abducted, raped and murdered marketing executive Sarah Everard.

#ISRAEL Tens of thousands of Israelis have protested outside parliament against the government’s controversial judicial reform plan, which aims to give lawmakers substantially more control over the supreme court.

Parting Shot

People have different ways of marking Valentine’s Day with their loved one, and one emerging tradition is for couples to receive a blessing in front of the relics of St Valentine at the Carmelite Church on Whitefriar St in Dublin.

As Carl Kinsella reports here, Irish couples can have their upcoming nuptials blessed in front of the blood and bones of the man himself.

The reliquary, which was a gift from Pope Gregory XVI made in 1836, contains some of the remains of St Valentine, along with a small vessel tinged with his blood and some other artefacts.

The event is run by Catholic marriage advice and counselling agency Accord, and this year two couples were involved in the ceremony.