#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 11 January 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Monday 11 Jan 2021, 8:35 PM
42 minutes ago 2,846 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5322283

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Department of Health 006 Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed a further eight deaths and 4,929 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The first shipment of the Moderna vaccine is set to arrive into Ireland by the end of this week.
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he supports an investigation into the “disrespectful” leak of information from the Mother and Baby Homes report.
  • Ireland must ensure that the “atrocities” carried out in institutions are never repeated, survivor Philomena Lee has said.
  • The events industry is offering to use its resources to help with planning and delivering the vaccine rollout.
  • The public has been told to reconsider travelling to the mountains as social distancing is difficult to maintain during emergency rescue situations.
  • Letterkenny University Hospital has apologised to patients who were left waiting in ambulances while the hospital faced “immense pressure”.
  • December saw record-high spending on groceries, but less spending than the previous year on whole turkeys.
  • The Late Late Toy Show and Leo Varadkar’s St Patrick’s Day address were among the most-watched RTÉ broadcasts of 2020.

THE WORLD

featureimage Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Source: J Scott Applewhite via PA Images

#US Donald Trump faces an impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection”, while Joe Biden received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

#THE CITY Sex and the City is returning with a new ten-episode season.

#UK England has opened seven mass vaccination hubs, including in a football stadium and a conference centre.

#INDONESIA Searches in the aftermath of a plane that crashed after taking off in Indonesia have intensified.

PARTING SHOT

An unusual message has appeared on the official US State Department website.

The biographies for US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence say that their terms ended this evening.

Trump and his VP are not due to leave office until later this month, but calls have been made for the president to resign following the violence that occurred on Capitol Hill last week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There are no official reports that would indicate that Trump has resigned. 

It’s not clear yet how these lines came to appear on the website, or why. 

Pence term

Trump term

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie