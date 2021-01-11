#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 11 January 2021
Advertisement

Mass vaccine centres open across England to give jab rollout a boost

Seven mass vaccination centres opened across England today.

By Press Association Monday 11 Jan 2021, 1:08 PM
33 minutes ago 3,562 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5321816

2.57487619 (1) Source: PA Images

THE FIRST MASS vaccination centres have opened in England as the huge effort to protect the most at-risk people got a shot in the arm.

Queues formed outside the sites early this morning as nurses prepared to vaccinate thousands at socially distanced tables or cubicles.

Moira Edwards (88) became the first person to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab at Epsom racecourse in Surrey at around 8.15am.

Edwards, from Cobham in Surrey, who received her first dose beside her daughter Clare Edwards, said it was “extremely important” to get the vaccine.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England national medical director, said the site planned to vaccinate at least 500 people today, and would be “ramping it up in the coming days”.

The new centres – including at a football stadium and a tennis club – will be joined later this week by hundreds more GP-led and hospital services along with the first pharmacy-led pilot sites, taking the total to around 1,200, NHS England said.

The locations – also including Ashton Gate in Bristol, the ExCel Centre where London’s Nightingale hospital is based, Newcastle’s Centre for Life, the Manchester Tennis and Football Centre, Robertson House in Stevenage and Birmingham’s Millennium Point – will offer jabs to people aged 80 and above, along with health and care staff.

The UK Government is aiming to offer a vaccination to 15 million vulnerable people in the UK – including the over-80s, care home residents and health and care staff – by the middle of February.

Around two million people in the UK have now received their first dose of the vaccine.

2.57488720 The NHS vaccine centre that has been set up at the Centre for Life in Times Square, Newcastle. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA

Professor Powis said supply is the “rate-limiting factor” in how quickly the vaccines can be rolled out.

He said: “Every week we are getting more supply but of course these are new vaccines, manufacturers are stepping up their manufacturing processes… we are confident that as long as we get the supplies then we’ll be able to jab the people who need the vaccine.”

Powis said he is “confident we have enough staff”, and the NHS has had a “tremendous response” to the call for vaccine volunteers, with 80,000 people so far having come forward to assist the mammoth operation.

He encouraged more people to come forward as volunteers, adding that it is “critical” the public continue to abide by coronavirus restrictions in the meantime.

Jimmy Charlton (80) from Blakelaw, Newcastle, was another early patient at the Newcastle centre, where people were queuing by 9am.

He said the way the centre was organised was “spot on” and the experience could not have gone better.

In Ireland, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that it was hoped that 40,000 people would receive a Covid-19 vaccination this week. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Varadkar said that supply is a “constraint” at present, with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine the only one currently available in Ireland. Last week, European authorities approved the Moderna vaccine and a decision on the Astrazeneca one is expected at the end of this month.

He said that “some countries are ahead of us” but that it “can’t happen much faster” at present. 

He said that from March or April, the vaccine will be administered in GPs, pharmacies and vaccination centres and it wouldn’t be until “after Easter” when people who are generally well and under the age of 65 will begin to receive the vaccine. 

Vaccinating the most at-risk groups now will be a “game changer” in reducing hospitalisations and deaths, Varadkar said. 

The Tánaiste also indicated that any easing of restrictions before the end of February may only be partial. 

“Let’s take the pressure off hospitals,” he said, adding that the “risk of opening up and ending up in a fourth wave” should not be taken. 

Varadkar added that he thinks this summer “will be a good summer” and that the effect of the vaccines will be seen in the second quarter of this year. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie