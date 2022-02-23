Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRISH
- The Russian ambassador to Ireland has been summoned to the Department of Foreign Affairs, with Minister Simon Coveney set to underline Ireland’s “strong views” on Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
- A Zoom lecture on violence against women was shut down yesterday after several individuals interrupted the event by shouting racist and sexist abuse and sharing pornographic content.
- There were nasty exchanges in the Dáil today, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald referencing events from the past during Leaders Questions this morning
- Gardaí have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found on a beach in north Wexford.
- Facebook whistleblower Francis Haugen has told an Oireachtas Committee that the metaverse could do further harm than traditional social media unless safeguards are put in place.
- A national Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in effect for the entire country from 10pm tonight until midday tomorrow.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Justice Minister Helen McEntee have said that the Stardust inquest will take place as soon as possible amid concerns of further delays
- The man accused of the murder of Ashling Murphy has been further remanded in custody ahead of formal directions being provided by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE Tensions in Ukraine have continued to rise as the country was hit by a massive cyberattack earlier today, as the EU called a snap summit to address rising aggression from Russia towards Ukraine.
#SANCTIONS The EU, UK and US have all unveiled sanctions in a bid to dissuade Russia from taking any further action against Ukraine, with the sanctions mainly targeting financial institutions and members of the country’s political class.
PARTING SHOT
Tributes were paid this morning to musician Mark Lanegan, who died aged 57 yesterday evening.
Musicians like Iggy Pop, Peter Hook and John Cale all paid tribute to Lanegan, who was a member of rock bands Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins – and collaborated with artists like Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain.
A post on his official Twitter account confirmed that he died at home in Killarney yesterday morning.
MESSAGE FROM IGGY:— Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) February 22, 2022
Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan,
Iggy Pop
