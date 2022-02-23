Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRISH

Dublin city centre earlier this afternoon Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Tensions in Ukraine have continued to rise as the country was hit by a massive cyberattack earlier today, as the EU called a snap summit to address rising aggression from Russia towards Ukraine.

#SANCTIONS The EU, UK and US have all unveiled sanctions in a bid to dissuade Russia from taking any further action against Ukraine, with the sanctions mainly targeting financial institutions and members of the country’s political class.

PARTING SHOT

Tributes were paid this morning to musician Mark Lanegan, who died aged 57 yesterday evening.

Musicians like Iggy Pop, Peter Hook and John Cale all paid tribute to Lanegan, who was a member of rock bands Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins – and collaborated with artists like Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain.

A post on his official Twitter account confirmed that he died at home in Killarney yesterday morning.