Poll: Should the minimum wage be increased to €14 per hour?

MANDATE TRADE UNION has called for the minimum wage to be increased to €14 per hour in Budget 2023.

Mandate, which represents almost 30,000 workers in the retail, bar and administrative sectors, has also called for the removal of sub-minimum rates of the minimum wage.

Since 1 January 2022, the national minimum wage in Ireland is €10.50 per hour. However, some people get so-called sub-minimum rates – such as those aged under 20.

Launching Mandate’s Pre-Budget submission today, Assistant General Secretary Jonathan Hogan said: “Our members are being squeezed very hard right now between low wages and a high cost of living. The only viable solution is to increase incomes and reduce the cost of essential services workers rely on.”

