#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 21 April 2021
Advertisement

The Explainer: Why did everyone hit the roof over plans for a football Super League?

Don’t worry if you don’t have a clue – this week’s podcast will explain.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 5:30 PM
30 minutes ago 1,686 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416332

IF YOU’VE BEEN anywhere on the internet or watched a single news broadcast since the weekend, you can’t but have noticed the huge controversy over something called a ‘Super League’.

The suggestion of forming a Super League came from a group of 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs, but immediately caused a backlash – one example was Gary Neville’s visceral anger on Sky Sports after the news was announced.

But what is a ‘super league’, why is it so controversial – and is the idea cancelled after such a heavy backlash?

To explain it all, we have Gavin Cooney from The42 in conversation with Sinéad O’Carroll this week. If you’re not a football fan, don’t worry – we explain the very basics of this very hot topic. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie