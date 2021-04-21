The Explainer: Why did everyone hit the roof over plans for a football Super League?

IF YOU’VE BEEN anywhere on the internet or watched a single news broadcast since the weekend, you can’t but have noticed the huge controversy over something called a ‘Super League’.
The suggestion of forming a Super League came from a group of 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs, but immediately caused a backlash – one example was Gary Neville’s visceral anger on Sky Sports after the news was announced.
But what is a ‘super league’, why is it so controversial – and is the idea cancelled after such a heavy backlash?
To explain it all, we have Gavin Cooney from The42 in conversation with Sinéad O’Carroll this week. If you’re not a football fan, don’t worry – we explain the very basics of this very hot topic.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.
COMMENTS (4)