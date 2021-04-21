The Explainer: Why did everyone hit the roof over plans for a football Super League?

IF YOU’VE BEEN anywhere on the internet or watched a single news broadcast since the weekend, you can’t but have noticed the huge controversy over something called a ‘Super League’.

The suggestion of forming a Super League came from a group of 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs, but immediately caused a backlash – one example was Gary Neville’s visceral anger on Sky Sports after the news was announced.

But what is a ‘super league’, why is it so controversial – and is the idea cancelled after such a heavy backlash?

To explain it all, we have Gavin Cooney from The42 in conversation with Sinéad O’Carroll this week. If you’re not a football fan, don’t worry – we explain the very basics of this very hot topic.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.