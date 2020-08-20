Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Dating Amber

David Freyne’s second feature was originally available online, but now it’s in selected cinemas. Fionn O’Shea and Lola Petticrew play two Kildare teens who pretend to be going out to avoid questions about their sexuality.

RottenTomatoes: 95%

IMDB: 7.0/10

Where can I see it? Selected cinemas

Frank

This Lenny Abrahamson film came out in 2014, but you can watch it on Volta.ie for free as part of its View it on Volta campaign. Inspired by the real-life story of Frank Sidebottom, it’s about an eccentric musician and the terrible keyboardist (Domhnall Gleeson) who starts playing in his band.

RottenTomatoes: 92%

IMDB: 7.0/10

Where can I see it? Volta.ie

Brother Ezekiel



Source: Boulder Media/Vimeo

This American short film was produced by Irish animation company Boulder Media. It’s about a black man travelling across mid-60s America who stops at a motel for a quiet meal and a rest… but interest from the locals is both a blessing and a curse.

Where can I see it? Right here – see above.

