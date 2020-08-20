Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 20 August, 2020
As cinemas begin to reopen, here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 8:00 PM
2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5181074

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Dating Amber

Source: Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube

David Freyne’s second feature was originally available online, but now it’s in selected cinemas. Fionn O’Shea and Lola Petticrew play two Kildare teens who pretend to be going out to avoid questions about their sexuality.

Frank

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

This Lenny Abrahamson film came out in 2014, but you can watch it on Volta.ie for free as part of its View it on Volta campaign. Inspired by the real-life story of Frank Sidebottom, it’s about an eccentric musician and the terrible keyboardist (Domhnall Gleeson) who starts playing in his band.

Brother Ezekiel


Source: Boulder Media/Vimeo

This American short film was produced by Irish animation company Boulder Media. It’s about a black man travelling across mid-60s America who stops at a motel for a quiet meal and a rest… but interest from the locals is both a blessing and a curse. 

  • Where can I see it? Right here – see above.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None of them (156)
Dating Amber (42)
Frank (13)
Brother Ezekiel (9)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie



COMMENTS (2)

