Culture Night: Here's what's happening in the West on Friday

CULTURE NIGHT IS this Friday 18 September, and there are hundreds of events taking place across the country – from visual art, to heritage, to music.

With the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in place, a lot of the events have moved online, but there are many offline too.

Whether you want to see live performances, enjoy some art, or hear the best in Irish storytelling, there’s something for you.

Here’s our guide to what’s on in the West on Friday.

Galway

Mirror Pavilion, 4pm – 11pm

A striking cube made of three mirrored sides and one LED wall has been placed at the Claddagh in Co Galway – perfect for a visit on Friday night. The work is by John Gerrard and is a response to the escalating climate crisis. Expect images that are not quite video or film, but created using digital means.

Oranmore Arts Festival presents the Bean/Sí online event with music from artists Gráinne Conaty, Niamh Regan and Denise Chaila. The three artists will perform in the unique setting of Oranmore Castle and can be watched online.

GMIT Contemporary Art graduate exhibition, Market Street, 2pm – 7pm

The 2020 GMIT Contemporary Art graduates present an exhibition which will take place in the Connaught Tribune Printworks, opening on Culture Night at 2pm, running through September 27. Expect sculpture, installation art, painting, collage, print, drawings, photography and works in mixed media. ‘Not a Degree Show’ with assistance from the Arts Council and GMIT, showcases the best work completed by this years graduating students and promises huge variety. The event will be run in accordance with HSE guidelines.

Roscommon

A Poem To Be Said On Hearing The Birds Sing, 7pm – 9pm

This outdoor film representation of Douglas Hyde’s poem will be screened at multiple venues around Roscommon: Roscommon Arts Centre, King House in Boyle, Douglas Hyde Centre in Frenchpark, and Strokestown Park House.

Mayo

Scoil Acla Ceol agus Amhránaíocht Online, 6pm – 10pm

Join Scoil Acla online for a night of music and song, as gaeilge. Scoil Acla is a branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, which is involved in the preservation and promotion of Irish traditional music.

Online tour of Westport House, 7pm – 7.30pm

Take a peek around the stunning Westport House, and learn not just the history of the family but the story of Granuaile.

Sligo

Celebrate an evening of song and stories, and experience the cultural traditions of Sligo Travellers, thanks to storyteller and singer Thomas McCarthy.

Yeats Society Sligo, 5pm – 6pm, 6pm – 7pm and 7pm – 8pm

Enjoy an evening of storytelling and watercolours – interpreted from WB Yeats’ the Secret Rose collection. There are 12 children allowed per session and social distancing will be observed. Booking necessary. Imelda Ryan Jones will perform and Rebecca Massey will bring the painting activity.

Search for more events happening in the West on the Culture Night website.