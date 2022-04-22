#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 22 April 2022
Advertisement

WHO says Pfizer must guarantee new life-saving Covid meds reach poorer nations

The WHO said the drug should be used for mild and moderate Covid patients.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 22 Apr 2022, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,219 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5744393
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE WORLD HEALTH Organisation has today called on drugs manufacturers to ensure that a new Covid medication, sold under the name Paxlovid, makes its way to poorer nations. 

The WHO said the drug should be used for mild and moderate Covid patients at highest risk of hospital admission, calling it the “best therapeutic choice for high-risk patients to date”.

However, the WHO said that availability, lack of price transparency, and the need for quick testing before taking it, are “turning this life-saving medicine into a major challenge for low- and middle-income countries”.

The WHO recommendation is based on new data from two randomised controlled trials involving 3,078 patients.

The data found that the risk of hospitalisation was reduced by 85% following this treatment. In a high-risk group (over 10% risk of hospitalisation), that means 84 fewer hospitalisations per 1,000 patients.

The WHO has suggested against its use in patients at lower risk, as the benefits were found to be negligible.

One obstacle for low- and middle-income countries is that the medicine can only be taken while the disease is at its early stages. This means prompt and accurate testing is essential for a successful outcome with this therapy.

The WHO said it “is extremely concerned that — as occurred with Covid-19 vaccines — low- and middle-income countries will again be pushed to the end of the queue when it comes to accessing this treatment”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In Ireland, the HSE has already started prescribing the drug to in-patients. 

The HSE said that the antiviral drug would be available through GPs at a later date, “following conclusion of a consultation process”.

The HSE has been working for several months to prepare for the availability of therapeutics for people with Covid-19 and how to introduce them to Ireland’s healthcare system to make them available to patients.

The HSE said: “Information was circulated this evening to acute hospitals with information on the product and its use, and consultation with GP representative bodies is at an advanced stage.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie