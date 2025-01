THERE WERE CHAOTIC scenes in Leinster House yesterday following a row between the incoming government and opposition.

At the core of the dispute was whether those in the Regional Independent group, who were involved in the government formation talks, are entitled to Opposition speaking time.

Advertisement

On the one hand, Independents in the grouping want the speaking time so they can advocate for their constituents. On the other, opposition parties are arguing that the Independents are not part of the opposition, as they’ve had input into the programme for government, and therefore should not be eating into the opposition’s speaking time.

The row resulted in four suspensions of the Dáil, accusations of “stunt politics on speed”, and ultimately, no Taoiseach elected.

The Dáil is meeting again this morning, but we’ll have to wait and see if both sides are ready to resolve the issue.

So today we’re asking: Whose side are you on in the Dáil row?