PARTY LEADERS ARE set to meet this morning as they seek to find a resolution to the standoff between Government and Opposition parties in the Dáil.

They hope to avoid the chaotic scenes that saw the Dáil suspended multiple times yesterday, with the scheduled nomination of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin having to be abandoned as a result.

The row erupted following a plan to allow Independent TDs who participated in government formation negotiations, but who have not been given junior ministerial positions, wanting to continue to sit as a technical group in the Dáil and be allowed some of the speaking time that is allocated to the Opposition.

Opposition parties Sinn Féin, Labour, Social Democrats, Independent Ireland and People Before Profit have resisted the move.

The leaders will meet at 8.30am to bash out agreement allowing the Dáil to resume.

A number of sources on the Opposition side have said they will now be happy if they can get a clear commitment from government that they will support the amending of standing orders.



The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have asked the leaders of the Opposition to a meeting in Government Buildings at 8.30am.

The Opposition party leaders and whips were working with the Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy late last night to find a solution.

The Dáil’s start has been pushed back to 10.30am rather than 9am. It is understood government chief whip Hildegarde Naughton asked the other whips to agree that the Dail reconvene at 10.30am now rather than 9am to facilitate the meeting.

Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan has told RTÉ Radio One this morning that he would be willing to accept a commitment from Martin and Harris to back a rule change on speaking rights for Regional Independents.

This change to the rules would likely only take place after Martin is nominated and elected as Taoiseach.

It’s not yet clear if that will be acceptable to the other Opposition party leaders.

Multiple sources on the Opposition side told The Journal last night that they will now be happy to allow proceedings to resume if they can get a “clear commitment” from government that they will support the amending of standing orders.

They want them amended to clarify that TDs involved in government formation cannot be in Opposition.

It is not clear if this will be an acceptable solution to Martin and Harris – the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have maintained it is a decision for the Ceann Comhairle.

“Micheál Martin and Simon Harris have no role in deciding what the Ceann Comhairle’s directions are in relation to technical groups. None whatsoever. That is a ruling of the Ceann Comhairle,” Simon Harris told reporters yesterday following the suspension of the Dáil.

He said that it was up to Murphy to make a decision on who is permitted to start technical groupings to qualify for speaking time and that she had made it “very clear” that he issues would be resolved in the new committee.

With reporting by Jane Matthews