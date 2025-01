What just happened?

That was a bit of a wild start to the morning. What actually just happened??

The speaking rights debacle has been brewing for days now – if you need to catch up, we have an explainer for you on The Journal.

At the start of the sitting, Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy – who was one of the founding members of the Regional Independents technical group – promised to run the Dáil fairly as she began the proceedings with the opening prayer.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, the first Opposition TD to speak, said that proposed speaking arrangements were a “cynical and unprecedented ruse” to allow supporters of the Government sit among the Opposition.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibin spoke soon after, criticising the long break in government since the election. Tóibín is in an unusual arrangement – he is aligning himself with the Regional Independents and was speaking in that capacity, but is not part of the group’s supporting of Government.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said Independents were supporting government while “Pretending to be in opposition” and that the situation has “taken the art of speaking out two sides of your mouth to a new and higher level”.

From there on, it all became a bit chaotic. Murphy was trying to keep the proceedings running along but Opposition TDs grew increasingly dissatisfied with the situation.

Michael Collins of Independent Ireland said that TDs “cannot be on the inside and on the outside”. Labour’s Alan Kelly said the Dáil could be “made a show of around the world”, while Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy also loudly and repeatedly demanded that the matter be resolved.

Amid shouting and grumbling from the benches, Murphy had to suspend the session.