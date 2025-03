IF YOU HADN’T come across the name Garron Noone before this week, you probably have now that the TikTok comedian has deleted his social media accounts after posting a viral video expressing his views on immigration in Ireland.

Noone’s comments on immigration and crime in Ireland have been met with derision from some and support from others online, including elected politicians and far right social media users, as well as Noone’s many fans.

It is not clear why Noone decided to delete his Instagram and TikTok accounts after the video went viral.

Noone is a very popular social media content creator from Co Mayo who gained his following by making humorous videos for TikTok and Instagram, often explaining Irish culture to foreign audiences. He has spoken openly about his struggles with anxiety and agoraphobia.

The content of the videos is usually lighthearted and steers away from political issues.

But that changed yesterday when Noone posted a video responding to the recent appearance at the White House of MMA fighter Conor McGregor. McGregor said at the event that “Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness” and that “the illegal immigration racket is running ravage”.

“There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop,” McGregor said.

Available evidence indicates that claim is false.

Conor McGregor speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, DC on St Patrick's Day Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In his video, Noone said he had been “inundated” with comments and messages asking him to talk about McGregor’s comments.

“Now, I get asked for my opinion on these kind of serious topics all the time. I don’t know why the fuck people care, because I just shout at cups of tea on the internet,” the TikToker said.

He said the reason he prefers not to make videos about political issues was because he didn’t think that to do so was useful.

“The entire story of the world is being told in poorly researched headlines and 40-second fucking TikTok clips and it is making people fucking nuts,” he said.

He said he would need much longer to explain his views on McGregor, immigration, the Irish economy and the government, before continuing: “Now my opinion on Conor McGregor is irrelevant, but I don’t think he’s a good person.”

“I don’t think it’s particularly hard to find evidence of that.”

McGregor is in the process of appealing a civil court ruling that he sexually assaulted a woman in a Dublin hotel room in 2018. The victim’s allegation was that McGregor “sexually assaulted her, and in effect raped her”, the judge in last year’s High Court case said.

Then Noone said it didn’t surprise him “in the least” to see people agreeing with what McGregor had said during his trip to Washington.

“There absolutely is an immigration issue in Ireland,” Noone said.

“That doesn’t mean that people feel like we shouldn’t take the refugees that we’re able to take. It doesn’t mean that people feel like people shouldn’t be able to come here for better opportunities,” he added.

“But the systems that we have in place are being taken advantage of. And that is plain to see. And the government continually does not allow people to express their concerns about that.

“Along with this, Ireland continues to become one of the richest countries in the world while most people’s quality of life is going down. Our towns and especially our cities are becoming much less safe.

“Now that’s not just because of immigration, there’s a lot of factors to that. But if you can’t see that that’s happening, then you have not left your house.

“Communities all over Ireland are concerned and their concerns are continuously not being heard and when you continuously suppress what people are feeling you turn them towards more extreme beliefs, you increase their distrust in the government and you push people towards racism and extremism.

“Now, no doubt a lot of people in the comments are going to completely misconstrue what I’ve said here but that’s the internet for you. Anyway, stay delicious,” he said, with his usual sign-off.

In a follow-up video, Noone defended his comments, said he was not anti-immigration and denounced the far right and extremism. He also said people should be able to express their views on immigration.

After Noone published his original video, some people criticised his comments on social media, arguing he was spreading misinformation and aiding the cause of racists on the far right of Irish politics.

Political response

Some Irish politicians have cast criticism of the video and Noone’s deletion of his own social media accounts as evidence of restrictions on debate in Irish society.

High-profile members of Sinn Féin have come out in support of Noone.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said it was “sad to see Garron Noone has deactivated his social media accounts”.

Cullinane said he loved Noone’s content said he was “as decent as he is funny”.

“There is not a racist bone in his body and nor is it racist to talk about immigration. Even if we do so a little clumsily. Hopefully we see him back soon.”

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, also a Sinn Féin TD, said, “If you believe that you can build a progressive society with affordable housing and strong public services while just dismissing what Garron Noone said, I am sorry, you are deluded”.

Sinn Féin has struggled to define and articulate its approach to the high levels of immigration Ireland has seen in recent years, casting itself as a party on the left while also coming out against “open boarders” during election campaigning last year.

Aontú leader Peadair Tóibín said Noone “should be allowed to speak”, in a post on X.

“The silencing of majority views by a minority is authoritarian and damages that democracy,” Tóibín said.

Independent Ireland TD Ken O’Flynn claimed the “digital guillotine” had been “rolled out once again” to punish Noone for his views.

“Garron Noone did nothing wrong,” said O’Flynn. “He expressed a clear and informed view and for that he has been hounded into silence.”

Outside of Ireland, Noone has found support from misogynist influencer Tristan Tate.

Romanian prosecutors allege that Tate and his brother Andrew, along with two women, set up a criminal organisation in Romania and Britain in early 2021 and sexually exploited several victims. The two brothers moved to the US recently and their alleged victims fear they may avoid prosecution as a result.

“Garron Noone did nothing wrong,” Tate told his 3.4 million followers on X.

Garron Noone has been approached for comment through his management.