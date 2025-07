THE WORLD HEALTH Organisation (WHO) has decried attacks on its staff residence and its main warehouse in the central Gaza city of Deir el-Balah.

The region is facing escalating Israeli military operations recently, when residents were ordered to leave immediately as it was expanding its rampage.

The UN health agency’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus released a statement on X giving an update and appealing to member states to ensure a sustained flow of medical supplies into Gaza.

He said that the WHO staff residence was attacked three times today. The agency’s warehouse was also targeted.

“Israeli military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot toward Al-Mawasi amid active conflict,” he wrote.

“Male staff and family members were handcuffed, stripped, interrogated on the spot and screened at gunpoint.

“Two WHO staff and two family members were detained. Three were later released, while one staff remains in detention.

“32 WHO staff and family members were evacuated to the WHO office once access became possible.”

WHO has demanded that the staff members be released immediately.

Tedros said the targeting has affected several WHO premises and is compromising their ability to operate in Gaza, “pushing the health system further towards collapse”.

WHO’s main warehouse in Deir al Balah – the epicentre of Israel’s most recent bombardment – was damaged yesterday when an attack caused explosions and a fire inside.

“With the main warehouse nonfunctional and the majority of medical supplies in Gaza depleted, WHO is severely constrained in adequately supporting hospitals, emergency medical teams and health partners, already critically short on medicines, fuel, and equipment,” Tedros said.

“The geographical coordinates of all WHO premises, including offices, warehouses, and staff housing, are shared with the relevant parties.

“These facilities are the backbone of WHO’s operations in Gaza and must always be protected, regardless of evacuation or displacement orders. Any threat to these premises is a threat to the entire humanitarian health response in Gaza.”

Between 50,000 and 80,000 people were in central Gaza when the evacuation order was issued, according to initial estimates from the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA, with whole families seen carrying what few belongings they had on donkey carts heading south.

President Michael D. Higgins released a statement this evening saying that the move will result in the destruction of infrastructure, ensuring there will be “nothing to return to on the part of those displaced”.