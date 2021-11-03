Your Evening Longread: How Korean music, TV and film conquered the world

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Korean culture

From BTS to Parasite, Korean entertainment is having a blockbuster few years. Here’s a look at how it got to this point.

(Financial Times, approx 10 mins reading time)

But if the success of Squid Game illustrates the potential for Korean content to captivate global audiences, it has also crystallised a wider dilemma for Korean entertainment companies: how to move from producing content that performs well on foreign platforms such as Netflix or Apple Music to growing its own platforms so that they can emerge as global players in their own right. “Squid Game showed the world the quality of South Korean content, but creating a global platform is a different story,” says Chan Lee of Petra Capital Management, which has investments in the Korean entertainment industry. “The immediate goal [of these companies] should be to be treated as more than just subcontractors.