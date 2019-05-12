Man (30s) dies following apparent paragliding accident in Wicklow mountains

A MAN IN his 30s has died following an apparent paragliding accident yesterday, gardaí have said.

The man is understood to have been on the Wicklow mountains and failed to return to his north Dublin home.

A garda spokesperson said officers participated in a search alongside Wicklow Mountain Rescue and the Irish Coast Guard.

“At approximately 8am this morning the man’s body was discovered in a field at Ballinacor Estate, Wicklow together with wreckage,” the spokesperson said.

A post-mortem is due to take place later.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit have been informed of the incident and will commence an investigation.