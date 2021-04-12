Poll: Will you travel beyond your 5km today?

MANY COVID RESTRICTIONS are being lifted around the country today by Government including the 5km travel restriction.

There is plenty to be cheerful about today as all students return to classrooms, two households can meet outdoors in a public place, some construction work can begin, but the big one, for most people, will be the easing of the 5km restriction on travel.

From this morning it is permitted to travel within the border of your county or 20km from your home across county borders.

Ireland has been on a strict lockdown since December 30 with the 5km limit seen as one of the key ways to fight the virus.

But the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last month that the government “gets it” and understands that people are “fed up” with this kind of restriction.

This morning, as the restrictions ease, we are asking: Will you travel beyond 5km today?

