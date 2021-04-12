#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 12 April 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Will you travel beyond your 5km today?

A number of Covid-19 restrictions will be eased today including the 5km travel rule.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 12 Apr 2021, 9:38 AM
50 minutes ago 11,496 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5407144
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANY COVID RESTRICTIONS are being lifted around the country today by Government including the 5km travel restriction.

There is plenty to be cheerful about today as all students return to classrooms, two households can meet outdoors in a public place, some construction work can begin, but the big one, for most people, will be the easing of the 5km restriction on travel. 

From this morning it is permitted to travel within the border of your county or 20km from your home across county borders.

Ireland has been on a strict lockdown since December 30 with the 5km limit seen as one of the key ways to fight the virus.

But the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last month that the government “gets it” and understands that people are “fed up” with this kind of restriction.

This morning, as the restrictions ease, we are asking: Will you travel beyond 5km today?


Poll Results:

Yes (516)
No (409)
I'm not sure/No opinion (56)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie