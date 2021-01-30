#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 30 January 2021
Advertisement

Woman arrested over 2015 murder of Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane

The woman, aged in her mid-30s, was arrested this morning.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 11:49 AM
16 minutes ago 3,630 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5340216
Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane
Image: Garda Press Office
Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane
Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE disappearance and murder of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane in 2015 have arrested a woman.

The woman, aged in her mid-30s, was arrested this morning and is currently being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Willie Maughan (34) and Ana Varslavane (21), who was pregnant at the time, went missing from Laytown in Meath in April 2015.

Though their bodies have never been found, the missing persons case was upgraded to murder the following year.

The couple were on their way to meet Willie’s mother Nell but they never showed up. Just minutes before they were due to meet, the family says Ana had called Nell’s phone, which her other son answered. They said the woman could be heard crying out for help.

That day haunts the family, Willie’s father Joe told TheJournal.ie last month.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí today said investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie