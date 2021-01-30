Woman arrested over 2015 murder of Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE disappearance and murder of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane in 2015 have arrested a woman.

The woman, aged in her mid-30s, was arrested this morning and is currently being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Willie Maughan (34) and Ana Varslavane (21), who was pregnant at the time, went missing from Laytown in Meath in April 2015.

Though their bodies have never been found, the missing persons case was upgraded to murder the following year.

The couple were on their way to meet Willie’s mother Nell but they never showed up. Just minutes before they were due to meet, the family says Ana had called Nell’s phone, which her other son answered. They said the woman could be heard crying out for help.

That day haunts the family, Willie’s father Joe told TheJournal.ie last month.

Gardaí today said investigations are ongoing.

