Dublin: 14°C Thursday 9 June 2022
WIN: A hamper of summer reads thanks to Kennys.ie

The Galway bookshop has given us this hamper to give away to a lucky reader.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 9 Jun 2022, 12:30 PM
Image: Kennys Bookshop
Image: Kennys Bookshop

ONE OF THE best parts of summer (even if the winter is fairly grey like today) is picking out your summer reads – the books that will transport you and entertain you, whether you’re on holidays in Ireland or somewhere sunny abroad.

The lovely folks over at the Irish online bookshop Kennys.ie have teamed up with us to offer one lucky winner a great hamper of summer reads. They’ve handpicked a brilliant selection of new books to bring you through the next few months.

With authors like Sally Rooney, Lucy Foley, Jilly Cooper, Matt Haig, Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen included, it’s a fab selection of reads.
Kennys.ie is the online shop of Kennys Bookshop in Galway. They have nearly a million new and secondhand books online including all the latest new releases and bestsellers. Their prices start at less than €5 and they offer free delivery in Ireland.

To enter to win this hamper from Kennys, just email competitions@thejournal.ie with ‘Kennys book competition’ in the subject line, and answer this question:

  • True or False – Kennys.ie offer free delivery in Ireland on all books?

To find out more about Kennys, and to sign up to their newsletter, visit their website

Closing date for this competition is Friday 10 June at 11pm.

Aoife Barry
