Windsurfer rescued off coast of Scotland after being spotted by person with a telescope in their home

The windsurfer was rescued by the RNLI off the coast of Scotland where they were found with their equipment.

A WINDSURFER HAS been rescued miles from land after someone spotted him in difficulty while looking through a telescope from their home.

A rescue operation was launched after the person, who was at home in Anstruther, Fife, dialled 999 and asked for the coastguard.

Both RNLI lifeboats from Anstruther were launched to search for the windsurfer who was trying to cross the Firth of Forth yesterday evening.

He was located 10 miles from Anstruther and six miles from his destination of Dunbar in East Lothian.

In an RNLI video of the rescue he can be heard telling rescuers “the wind dropped”.

He was taken by lifeboat to Dunbar and the volunteer crew at Dunbar launched their inshore lifeboat to help with the entry into a narrow and blustery harbour mouth.

RNLI volunteer crew member Shelley Watson said: “We would like to praise the efforts of the caller who not only spotted the windsurfer in difficulty but dialled 999 and asked for the Coastguard.