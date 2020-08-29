This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Windsurfer rescued off coast of Scotland after being spotted by person with a telescope in their home

He was located 10 miles from Anstruther and six miles from his destination of Dunbar in East Lothian.

By Press Association Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 3:47 PM
15 minutes ago 2,598 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5189908
A WINDSURFER HAS been rescued miles from land after someone spotted him in difficulty while looking through a telescope from their home.

A rescue operation was launched after the person, who was at home in Anstruther, Fife, dialled 999 and asked for the coastguard.

Both RNLI lifeboats from Anstruther were launched to search for the windsurfer who was trying to cross the Firth of Forth yesterday evening.

In an RNLI video of the rescue he can be heard telling rescuers “the wind dropped”.

He was taken by lifeboat to Dunbar and the volunteer crew at Dunbar launched their inshore lifeboat to help with the entry into a narrow and blustery harbour mouth.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

RNLI volunteer crew member Shelley Watson said: “We would like to praise the efforts of the caller who not only spotted the windsurfer in difficulty but dialled 999 and asked for the Coastguard.

“If you see anyone in difficulty, we ask that you too do as this person did and dial 999 and get help to the person.”

