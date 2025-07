GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to an assault on a man by a group of youths in Tallaght over the weekend to come forward.

The incident happened in the Parkhill Lawn area of Kilnamanagh in Tallaght, Dublin 24 at around 6pm on Saturday evening.

The Indian man, who is aged in his 40s, was falsely accused of inappropriate behaviour and assaulted by a group of youths. He was stripped of his pants and underwear by the gang during the attack.

Jennifer Murray, who lives in the area, said she and others came upon the man after the incident and helped him to receive treatment in the immediate aftermath. The man was subsequently brought to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment.

Garda sources said they’re satisfied the man was not behaving inappropriately and was wrongly targeted.

The incident has been condemned by a number of politicians.

Gardaí said they are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

They are appealing to road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, of the incident, and who was travelling in the area between 6pm and 7pm on Saturday to make it available to them.

“Anyone who observed any unusual activity and/or anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Street Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” a garda spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: “An Garda Síochána is appealing to people to not post or reshare social media content including footage related to this incident in order to protect the privacy of the victim involved.”

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.