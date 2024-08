GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a firearm was discharged from a vehicle in Co Limerick.

The incident happened at around 7.20pm yesterday evening on the Cork-to-Limerick N20 road between Charleville and O’Rourke’s Cross.

Two vehicles were travelling in the direction of O’Rourke’s Cross from Charleville when a firearm was discharged from one of the vehicles in the direction of the second vehicle.

Gardaí said there are no reports of any persons injured at this time.

They said investigations into all the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling between Charleville and O’Rourke’s Cross, Co Limerick between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, 28 August is asked to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in this area at these times are also asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.