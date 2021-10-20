#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 20 October 2021
Gardaí renew witness appeal for a serious road collision in Kilkenny

The collision occurred on Saturday, October 9 near the Kilkenny-Wexford border.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 2:49 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5579638

Gardaí in Kilkenny are renewing an appeal for witnesses to a two-car collision that occurred earlier this month. 

A woman in her 40s remains in a critical condition following the incident which occurred at approximately 6:45pm on October 9 near the Kilkenny-Wexford border at Tinnaslatty, The Rower. 

The woman, who was a driver of one of the vehicles, has been hospitalised since the collision with serious injuries.

While a forensic collision investigation was completed at the scene, Gardaí believe there are a number of motorists who may have witnessed the collision that have not yet come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling between New Ross and Inistioge or Graiguenamanagh on the evening of Saturday, 9th October and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to Gardaí,” a Garda spokesperson said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Eoghan Dalton
