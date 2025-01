A WOMAN IN her 30s has been injured in Cork after a hit and run incident.

At around 7.05am this morning, the woman, a pedestrian, was struck by a car on the North Ring Road in Cork City.

The driver failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

They are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area between 6.40am and 7.10am this morning, Monday 20th January 2025, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The Journal previously reported that hit and run incidents made up almost 10% of all serious or fatal collisions on Irish roads in the last two months.

There have been a number of high-profile hit-and-run incidents in Ireland in recent weeks. Five people died across four of these incidents.

In some cases, people have since been charged and appeared before the courts. However, the drivers in other incidents are yet to come forward.