This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man charged with murder after woman (39) dies in Belfast flat

A 21-year-old male has been arrested and charged with the murder of Emma Jane McParland.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 1:57 PM
1 hour ago 3,389 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082154
The scene at Haywood Avenue in south Belfast close to a flat where a woman's body was found yesterday.
Image: PA
The scene at Haywood Avenue in south Belfast close to a flat where a woman's body was found yesterday.
The scene at Haywood Avenue in south Belfast close to a flat where a woman's body was found yesterday.
Image: PA

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder enquiry after the death of a woman (39) at a flat in south Belfast yesterday.

Emma Jane McParland died from injuries following a stabbing in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Her body was found at a flat in the Haywood Avenue area of south Belfast.  

A 21-year-old male has been arrested and charged with her murder. He is due to appear in Belfast Magistrate Court shortly.

The senior investigating officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said his “thoughts go out to the victim’s family and friends at this tragic time”. 

McCartney said he is looking to speak to anyone who was in the area of Haywood Avenue at around 1.30am on Wednesday and saw or heard anything suspicious. 

The public is asked to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting the reference number 106 22/04/20.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Comments are closed as charges have been made. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie