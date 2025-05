A WOMAN IN her 70s has died following a collision between a car and a van in Co Donegal.

The collision happened on the R245 at Bunlin Bridge in Milford at around 7.30pm this evening.

The woman, who has the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The road remains closed pending an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling in the area between 7.15pm and 7.45pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on (074) 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.