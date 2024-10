A WOMAN HAS been arrested following an incident of assault and endangerment in Co Kildare

Two men were involved in an altercation in a car park on the Blessington Road in Naas at around 4pm on Monday, 14 October. A vehicle was driven dangerously in the car park.

Following this incident, a man in his 20s was conveyed to Tallaght University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A woman aged in her 20s was arrested by gardaí and detained at a garda station in Kildare under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She was later charged in connection with the incident and appeared before Naas District Court this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was on the Blessington Road in Naas, Co Kildare between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Monday afternoon is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí are also asking any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.