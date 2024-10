A WOMAN HAS been charged and will appear before court at a later date in relation to the seizure of €100,000 of cannabis in Co Dublin.

The search operation too place in Swords, Co Dublin, yesterday evening.

It was part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Swords area, and gardaí from the Coolock District Drugs Unit conducted the search at a residence yesterday evening.

During the search, suspected cannabis herb with a street value of €100,000 was seized and the drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Image of the cannabis seizure Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

A woman in her 40s was arrested and detained and has since been charged.

She is due to appear before court at a later date and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.