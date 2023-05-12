Woman due in court charged over fatal assault of man in Dublin last November

A WOMAN HAS been charged in relation to the fatal assault of a man in Ballyfermot, Dublin last November.

Gardaí and emergency services found the man, aged in his 30s, with an apparent stab wound in a flat in Claddagh Court in Dublin shortly after 2.30am on 8 November 2022.

The injured man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman, aged in her late 40s, was arrested by investigating gardaí.

Gardaí have confirmed this morning that a woman, aged in her late 40s, has been charged in relation to the fatal assault.

She is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

