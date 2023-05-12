Advertisement

Friday 12 May 2023
Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie Gardaí and Garda Forensics at the scene at a flat in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot on 8 November 2022
# Ballyfermot
Woman due in court charged over fatal assault of man in Dublin last November
The man was found with apparant stab wounds in a flat in Ballyfermot omn 8 November 2022.
313
0
6 minutes ago

A WOMAN HAS been charged in relation to the fatal assault of a man in Ballyfermot, Dublin last November. 

Gardaí and emergency services found the man, aged in his 30s, with an apparent stab wound in a flat in Claddagh Court in Dublin shortly after 2.30am on 8 November 2022. 

The injured man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman, aged in her late 40s, was arrested by investigating gardaí.

Gardaí have confirmed this morning that a woman, aged in her late 40s, has been charged in relation to the fatal assault. 

She is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

