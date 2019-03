A WOMAN IN her 40s has died in a house fire in Co Meath this morning.

The fire broke out at around 9.40am this morning in a house on Castlemartin Avenue, Laytown.

Gardaí in Laytown are investigating the incident.

A woman in her 40s was fatally injured in the fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been taken to the mortuary in Navan General Hospital where a full post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Investigations are ongoing.