A WOMAN IN her 30s has been rushed to hospital after being seriously assaulted in south Dublin.

The assault that occurred at a residence in Ballyogan, Dublin 18 in the early hours of this morning.

A garda spokesperson described the incident as “serious”.

It is understood that the woman was stabbed during the incident.

She was taken from the scene to St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.