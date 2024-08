A WOMAN IN her 50s has been charged in relation to a drugs seizure in Limerick.

Gardaí carried out a search on Thursday at a residential property in the St. Mary’s Park area of Limerick.

Quantities of cocaine, cannabis, and heroin with a combined value exceeding €220,000 were seized.

A woman in her 50s was arrested in connection to the seizure and has since been charged.

She is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District court late this evening.

A man in his late teens who was arrested in relation to the same seizure remains in garda custody.