A WOMAN IN her 70s was hospitalised this afternoon following a dog attack in a Dublin property.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an the incident that occurred at a property in Darndale, Dublin 17 at around 2:45pm this afternoon.

Advertisement

A woman, aged in his 70s, was taken to Beaumont hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog has been removed by the local Dog Warden.

It is understood that the dog involved in the incident is not a restricted breed.