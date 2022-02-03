Woman (60s) suspected of investment offences arrested after searches in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a woman suspected of acting as an investment intermediary within the State without the authority of the Central Bank.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was arrested by personnel attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) following searches in the south Dublin area.

She is currently being detained at Irishtown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The activity of acting as an investment intermediary within the State without the authority of the Central Bank is an offence contrary to Section 9 of the Investment Intermediaries Act 1995.

This prohibits any registered company or any person to act as an investment business firm or to claim themselves to be an investment business firm, within or outside the State, without authorisation.

Money ‘invested’ was transferred to Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and converted to cryptocurrency. The virtual assets were then transferred and moved through the blockchain.

A blockchain is a decentralised ledger of all transactions across a peer-to-peer network. Using this technology, participants can confirm transactions without a need for a central clearing authority.

Other amounts of money were transferred internationally to international banks.

Following enquiries and collaborations with banks, the GNECB managed to identify a person who had transferred almost €1 million as an ‘investment’.

After cooperation with the relevant financial institutions, almost 50% of this €1 million sum was frozen and returned to the victim.

Investigations are ongoing.